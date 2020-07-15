Jah Cure Crashes Another Mercedez Benz

Accident woes continue to follow conscious Reggae artiste Jah Cure, who was involved in yet another car accident with a Mercedez.

The first car crash he was in that made headlines was back in June 2017 a few months after he purchased his JMD 30 Million Mercedes-Benz AMG C63.

This time around, according to police, he was involved in an accident with his Mercedez C63 S, which is valued at around USD 72,000. That’s plus any customizing, shipping, and other costs associated with importing a vehicle.

Police say the accident occurred in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday night, July 13. “Jah Cure was unharmed, there was no fatality so we don’t have much information on the accident,” a spokesperson from the Constabulary Communication Unit said.

The Royal Solider hasn’t addressed the incident as yet, but the photos are already circulating on social media, which shows his yellow wrapped Mercedes Benz AMG C63S on a wrecker along with a green motorcycle.

The wrecked Mercedez

Fans shared their concern about the incident like this one who said: “first aidonia.. now him with his 2nd accident.. AMGs just have loud exhausts and poor handling,” and this one who added: “The artist them a get beaten left right and center this year.” Other fans questioned the atriste’s driving skills and if he would be allowed to drive after this incident since they believed that his license should be taken away because of his record.

“Jah cure need fi lose him license him too accident prone,” and this fan replied, “Him naa get back no license,” another commenter added.

From the damage seen in the photo, it doesn’t appear to be a very serious car accident but there is no word on the motorcyclist as yet. No doubt, Jah Cure is lucky to have been unhurt in both incidents.

Rising Dancehall star Intence was also involved in an accident with his Mercedez today.

Source: JIS News