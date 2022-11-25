JAGTF Seized Illegal Guns in St. Thomas

JAGTF Seized Illegal Guns: As the security forces remain relentless in their efforts to dismantle gangs across the island, the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force seized three guns in Bull Bay, St. Thomas on Thursday, November 24.
Reports are that the team was conducting a targeted operation in the area, to apprehend one of Jamaica’s most wanted – Nesta Morrison, otherwise called ‘Bigga Crime’. The operation yielded success with the seizure of two assault rifles, one 9mm pistol and one hundred and eight (108) assorted rounds of ammunition. Military paraphernalia, a large sum of US counterfeit cash and other contrabands were also seized.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nesta ‘Bigga Crime’ Morrison or any other gang members is asked to contact the nearest police station, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.