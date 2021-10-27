Jada Pinkett-Smith tells Why It’s Hard to Maintain a Sex Life With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing additional details about her marriage with Actor Will Smith. In her latest confession, she admitted that it’s difficult for her to maintain a sex life with her husband.

“It’s hard,” Jada told Red Table Talk. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

After admitting that she’s “crushed” by the realization, she shared the key to her and Will’s continuous sex life following decades of marriage.

Jada said “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…”

Will and Jada exchanged wedding vows in 1997. But After years of speculation regarding their open relationship, she confirmed that she had an “entanglement” with Singer August Alsina during a breakup in her marriage.

In September, GQ magazine published an interview with Will Smith, who said Jada was not the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.