Jada Kingdom Shares New Mixtape ‘E-Syde Queen’ With Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng & More

One of the youngest and fastest-rising artistes in the Dancehall industry has released her mixtape: E-Syde Queen – The Twinkle Playlist.

Kingdom kicks off the playlist strongly with her motivational hit single WiN which has been trending for weeks on Jamaica’s charts. This song alludes to her upbringing and gives a snippet of her journey to become “Mumma Heavy”.

WiN is just one of the songs that have been trending. The official video for Tek It with artiste Skillibeng, has garnered over 500,000 views in four days.

The playlist begins with a little spoken word intro with lightning-filled words. It then takes your emotions on a drive with some insightful lyrics which could lift you on a bad day. What follows is a groovy sound with a mellow undertone infused with talents from another gifted artiste. It then transitions to a sensual and erotic vibe with the raunchy song “Tek It”. Skillibeng’s raspy voice complements Jada’s smooth flow.

A refix was done for Megan Thee Stallion’s popular song Savage as well as the remix for Heavy! and Cake with Vybz Kartel and Mr Eazi & Kojo Funds respectively. Banana, another Jada hit song had a refix to include a more easygoing and low tempo.

Very popular music & voice clips are heard throughout, which makes it an even more exciting and entertaining project. Its contemporary take on dancehall makes this more of a culture piece that amplifies this aspect of the culture. There are many influences for Jamaica’s creativity which is shown on this mixtape. It truly represents Jamaica in a bite-size chunk!

The cohesive project is a fun and upbeat playlist that is sure to lift any mood. With 12 tracks and a combined playback time of 24 minutes, it is perfect for a drive home from work or during your morning exercise routine.

Tracklist

Win

Woke Up in Kingston wid I Do

Tek It wid Skillibeng

Savage (Refix)

BRB wid Verse Simmonds

PG (Kmab)

Cake (Remix) wid Mr Eazi & Kojo Funds

Banana (Federation Refix)

Heavy! (Remix) wid Vybz Kartel

U.L.S. wid Skillibeng

Attitude (Remix) wid TOYE

Finally

The E-Syde Queen mixtape can be found on YouTube. Which is your fave from the Twinkle Playlist?

Source: Dancehallmag