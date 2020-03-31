Jada Kingdom Sends Fans Into Panic Mode After COVID-19 Tweet

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom sent her fans into panic mode yesterday when she tweeted “I can’t taste or smell anything…WTF!”. What seemed a simple message had fans wondering if she had contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As soon as she made the revelation a fan commented: “Those are symptoms of da rona, go see if you can get tested,” and another said: “Baby girl.. that is a symptom of covid-19.” Doctors around the world have been reporting the loss of smell and taste as possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The singer, who released a new single called Warning on Thursday, might have cause for concern as according to her touring schedule she recently performed in Puerto Rico at the Balneario de Carolina on March 20th.

Puerto Rico reported its third death due to COVID-19 yesterday, a 48-year-old woman on the island’s western coast succumbed to the novel coronavirus. It’s the first time an island resident died due to the growing pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 worldwide. The island has 79 cases.

Fans flooded her timeline with concern as they advised her to seek medical attention.

This fan said: “Call the doctor for a checkup”, another advised: “Go do a steam therapy and drink some warm liquids. See if that helps”, while another added: “Symptoms of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) typically include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.evidence is beginning to emerge from from the UK that sudden loss of smell – and in some cases, taste – is an early indication of the novel coronavirus infection.” One fan even suggested she contact the authorties: “That’s a symptom of the coronavirus. Call the Minstry of Health.”

Jada Kingdom was so inundated by comments that she apologised for the tweet today (March 28th).

She posted: “Sorry i made that post,swear. This is not a joke & it’s not for “attention” Dida nyam & realize mi cudu taste or smell the food den mi tweet dat caz idk wtf,it’s Twitter ppl tweet random shit daily. AWA!!?? Tf alla dis fa? Please go and eat shit! Unu kno unu self! kmft.”

Fans immediately responded with words of comfort and support.

“I bet dem seh the rona come link youFace with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joy… don’t mind them yah babes,” one fan tweeted while another added: “Lol Face with tears of joy stop pay Dem mind.”

However some fans were just not having it as this fan tweeted: “Just tru pappi say yah rhona daughter-in-law alka drop this song cya fool mi you n young Lawd a link god alone cya come tell me say anuh so it go.”

Kingdom later deleted both tweets and said to her 62k followers, “sometimes it’s best to keep things to myself”.

It seems that she doesn’t have to panic but maybe she’ll choose to get tested just to stay on the safe side.

Source: Dancehallmag