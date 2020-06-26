Jada Kingdom Sends Condolences To Shenseea Following Her Mother’s Death

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom reacted publicly to the news that her arch-rival Shenseea lost her mother on Thursday. Many fans commended the move as hopefully the end of their feud which has been ongoing over the last two years.

In a Story post on Instagram, Jada who has had differences with the ShenYeng leader sent her condolences. The graphic which tagged @shenseea read “I just got the sad news that your mother passed away. Regardless of our differences we’ve had over the years, today I’m standing up to respectfully send my condolences to you and your family.”

It’s not clear whether Shenseea and Jada were ever friends although prior to them falling out in 2018, they both seemed to acknowledge being cordial with each other.

Jada Kingdom in her message to Shenseea whose real name is Chinsea Lee, added that “your mother was your backbone and beyond. I can’t imagine what you must be going through right now and I know there are no words that can really help at a time like this but you made her so proud and will continue to do so. I know you’ll find the right amount of strength to pull through this terrible phase one day at a time. Prayers up! RIP MamaShen”.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of fans reacted to the death of Shenseea’s mother, including fans of Jada Kingdom who commended the Heavy artiste for reaching out, and some even saying they had a lot of respect for her for the move she made.

One fan on twitter commented “I had a feeling Jada Kingdom would reach out to Shenseea. They were friends at one point so she knew mama shen.”

The feud between Shenseea and Jada Kingdom started in 2018 after The Sidechick song singer clapped back at a fan that left a rude comment on her Instagram page about her hairstyle. It turned out that the fan was a hairdresser and cousin of Jada Kingdom.

Jada entered the melee apparently not liking the way Shenseea spoke to her cousin, who was apparently trying to promote her business. Shenseea reacted by saying Jada was looking for attention hence her commenting publicly when they already had a private conversation about the matter in the DMs.

Their dispute then escalated in November last year when at the Redbull Culture Clash, Shenseea freestyled an explicit diss verse at Kingdom, who was also performing at the show. Jada was caught off guard but fired back within days with a vicious diss track called Shen-Yeng. That song was laden with insults and disrespect, but Shenseea, never responded because her manager, Romeich Major, thought it was prudent to not do so.

Shenseea and Jada’s feud again erupted publicly after the release of The Sidechick Song, earlier this year.

