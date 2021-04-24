Jada Kingdom faces Massive Lawsuit following Instagram Rant

The management company of female Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has filed a lawsuit against the her, seeking damages following an Instagram rant.

Jada’s Management Company, Pop Style Music Publishing and her manager known as Pop Style, filed the lawsuit in the Supreme Court on Friday (April 23).

The company is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Ronald Young of the Law Firm, Young Law.

According to reports, Jada Kingdom is being accused of libeling her manager and management company in comments she made in an Instagram Live video on April 13.

The Particular of Claim Form says Kingdom went on her social media platform and knowingly made false allegations which suggested that her manager and management team were dishonest in their financial dealings with her.

According to the legal team for Pop Style Music Publishing, at the time when she made the video to her fan base on social media, Kingdom knew that the claims she made are damaging and false.

Kingdom is being asked to pay general damages, interest on damages and to issue an apology to her management team and its Principal.