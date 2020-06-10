Jada Kingdom Defends Her Work Ethic, Says Romeich Knows Why He Couldn’t Manage Her

Jada Kingdom is not one to withhold her views on many topics, and the recent statements made by Shenseea’s manager Romeich Major has drawn the ire of the artiste.

Major, said during an Instagram Live with deejay Chris Satta that Shenseea would never clash with Jada because it wasn’t worth their time. He also revealed that Jada was originally supposed to be his artiste after she won a competition but that things did not work out.

He also said he felt her career was heading in the wrong direction though he did admit that she is hugely gifted and had enormous potential as a female deejay in dancehall.

Romeich briefly mentioned that the two parted ways because of work ethic. Something Jada said was completely untrue as he believes she works hard to maintain her space in dancehall.

“When it comes to work ethic me nah wah nobody speak pon meh name,” she said during an Instagram Live recorded on June 5th. She added that she believes it was unfair to compare her to Shenseaa because she has a whole team to back her act.

“That is not something fee bash somebody about. I’m still a trying, hardworking female recording artist,” she said.

She added that Romeich was fully aware of why the two parted ways, and it had nothing to do with work ethic but seems to be more about artistic differences.

“So everybody, please stop call up meh name in a propaganda,” she said and added: “just stop, just stop and let it go and leave it all the way alone.”

During the Live, Jada also said that if she isn’t confronted lyrically, then she is not going to address any rumors.

“It too cute for me, me like get down and dirty, and that’s just that,” Jada Kingdom continued.

She has seemed to move on from any feud between the two as she also said that what’s in the past is in the past and she added she has no time for the “media ting” implying that if ever Shenseea’s team wanted a real response from her, they would have to clash.

She added that she “is not the one” they want to trouble because she’s not afraid of saying what’s on her mind.

“Me too raw, me too rough for this foolishnes,” she went on. She added that she doesn’t consider herself to be beefing with anybody.

Jada then revealed that she’s working on a new album, and that is where she chooses to focus. She said the negative fallout from the COVID-19 virus had affected her, but she was still giving her music her all.

“I would say corona slow me down for the best because it really make me focus on certain things,” she added. She also said that a new release that was supposed to drop last week was withheld because of the protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. That single might be teased on Instagram later this week, she continued.

Source: Dancehallmag