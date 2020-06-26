Jada Kingdom Comforts Shenseea

In what many are calling ‘a mature move’, Dancehall Artiste Jada Kingdom has decided to put her differences aside with fellow entertainer Shenseea, after news broke on the passing of Shenseea’s mother on Thursday.

Many persons including members of the entertainment fraternity have expressed condolences to the entertainer and her family.

Kingdom took to Instagram where she wrote publicly expressing her condolences.

“Regardless of the differences we’ve had over the years, today I’m standing up to respectfully send my condolences to you and your family,” she wrote.

Jada also told her to take comfort in the fact that she made her mom proud. “I know there are no words that can really help you at a time like this but you made her so proud and will continue to do so.”