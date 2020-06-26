Jada Kingdom Comforts Shenseea

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

In what many are calling ‘a mature move’, Dancehall Artiste Jada Kingdom has decided to put her differences aside with fellow entertainer Shenseea, after news broke on the passing of Shenseea’s mother on Thursday.

Many persons including members of the entertainment fraternity have expressed condolences to the entertainer and her family.

Kingdom took to Instagram where she wrote publicly expressing her condolences.

“Regardless of the differences we’ve had over the years, today I’m standing up to respectfully send my condolences to you and your family,” she wrote.

Jada also told her to take comfort in the fact that she made her mom proud. “I know there are no words that can really help you at a time like this but you made her so proud and will continue to do so.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....