JAD Looking To Acquire Technology Devices For Deaf Students

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) is looking to acquire technology devices to support online teaching and learning at schools for the deaf.

These include laptops, tablets and desktop computers, Director of the Business Development Division at JAD, Deniese Badroe, told JIS News.

She noted that with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacting face-to-face classes, institutions have had to rely heavily on the use of technology to continue educational delivery.

“The teachers need laptop computers to deliver the classes remotely. The students, in turn, need tablets to access them, and many of the teachers and students cannot afford the basic information technology tools required,” she noted.

“Our objective is to ensure all students have access to the tools they need to continue their learning,” she added.

Ms. Badroe is appealing to individuals and corporate entities to support the technology drive.

“As we do our best to reduce the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on education, we are seeking your kind assistance to support our educators as well as our deaf students with the technology devices needed,” she said. The JAD will accept donations in cash or kind to meet the need of 40 laptops, 20 tablets and 15 desktops. New and used devices are welcome.

For further information on how to contribute, persons may call (876) 970-1778 or email [email protected]

The JAD is a non-profit organisation that caters to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, to improve their quality of life and empower the community to contribute to national development.

Through the work of the association, deaf persons can benefit from various services including education, a wide range of screening and diagnostic hearing tests, interpretation, Jamaican Sign Language training, book binding, school to work transition training and other social services.

WRITTEN BY: JUDITH HUNTER
SOURCE: JIS news

