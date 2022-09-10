JaCSA Invites 5,000 Participants to Customer Service Week Conference

The Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) is inviting 5,000 participants from across the globe, to join its free 2022 National Customer Service Week and Excellence Conference.
It will be held virtually from October 4 to 5, as part of activities marking National Customer Service Week, from October 2 to 8.
The conference aims to promote customer service excellence within the public and private sectors.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, are expected to deliver remarks during the conference, for which the virtual media launch was held on Thursday, September 8.
JaCSA Chair, Dr. Nsombi Jaja, said the conference is being held exclusively online, so that regional and international persons can benefit.
“Come prepared to meet and network with persons from all around the world. We’re inviting persons from Africa, England, the Caribbean [among other areas]; so, come prepared to network,” she said.
Dr. Jaja added that “JaCSA is creating in this conference, a space for participants to do and grow in service excellence, because this is a critical determinant in individual and collective successes.”
The conference is being held under the theme: ‘Celebrating Service Excellence: Reigniting a Culture of Care’.
It will also feature panel discussions involving Victoria Mutual Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Courtney Campbell; National Commercial Bank’s (NCB) Group Client Experience Manager, Sharon Williams; JaCSA President, Timothy Cawley, and Head and Marketing Manager at Yello Jamaica, Joel Nomdarkham, among others.
