Jacqueline Hepburn Missing, from St Catherine

Bridgeport Police are searching for Jacqueline Hepburn, 51, of George Avenue in Edgewater, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, October 1.

She has a brown complexion, slim build, and is about 152 cm (5 feet) tall.

Hepburn was last seen at home at 7:00 a.m., wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a pair of black slippers, according to reports. Since then, no one has heard from her.

Anyone with information concerning Jacqueline Hepburn’s location is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, police 119, or the nearest police station.

 

