Jackson opened her season on a winning note at Full/Anderson Development

2020 Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson raced to 7.32 seconds at the Fuller/Anderson Development, on February 5. Jackson and Wilson battled stiff winds at the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport.

Jackson was challenged by 2018 World Indoor finalist Remona Burchell close, Jackson gave the MVP Track Club the win. Burchell was inches behind at 7.33. In still air, those times would have been worth 7.14 and 7.15 seconds, respectively.