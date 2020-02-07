Jacks Murdered in Kingston 11

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Thirty-five-year-old Kevon Cole, otherwise called ” Jacks or Jackson” a machine operator of Tavares Gardens, Kingston 11, was shot and killed by gunmen in his community on Thursday, February 6.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 8:20 p.m, Cole was among a group of persons along a roadway, when armed men approached them and opened fire.

During the shooting, Cole was shot multiple times by the men who fled the scene in a waiting motorcar.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the wounded man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

