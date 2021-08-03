Ja in chase for 33rd Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship

The Jamaican team to the 33rd Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championship completed the second of three days of competition in third place and now looks to improved performances on Tuesday’s final day if it is to achieve its objective of winning its first Caribbean championship. The tournament is being played at the Punta Blanca Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Rocco Lopez’s four under par 68 was the best score of any Jamaican player on day two. The U18 player moved up to 4th from 9th on day one after scoring 77 on the first day for a two-day total of 145. His score sheet showed four birdies on the from nine and no foul shots on the day.

The other Jamaica players, Radino Lobban posted five under par 77 for 8th spot while Michael Lowe scored nine over par 81 for the 14th spot. Puerto Rico’s Gustavo Rangel leads the group with scores of 67 and 70 on day one and two respectively for a total score of 137

Aman Dhiman, the only other Jamaican with two under par scores of 71 and 70 and a combined score of 141 lies in second position in the 15 & U age group behind Kurt Rivers of the Turks & Caicos Islands who posted 68 and 67 for a total score of 135. Ryan Lue – 77 and Trey Williams 76 both occupy the 6th pace.

In the other age group for boys, the 11-13, Aaron Ghosh 82 was in 6th place while Ramsay Wayner 85 was in 12th place. That group leader was Rodrigo Huerta of the Dominican Republic who scored 67.

On the girls side, captain Emily Mayne who competes in the 18 & U category maintained her third place from day one. She scored three over par 75 along with her 77 on day one (152). The leader in her group was Darianys Guzman who scored 76 on top her 73 on the first day to total 149 or three strokes ahead.

Mattea Issa moved up two places to 4th in the 15& U category after scoring four under par 76 on day two. Her compatriot and vice captain Winni Lau posted 85 and moved down from 3rd on day one to 5th at the end of day two. The Dominican Republic’s Inyoung Yoo posted 74 and now leads the group by 6 shots over Issa.

Both players in the girls 11-13 group bettered their positions in the group. Samantha Azan scored 78 and moved into 2nd from 3rd while Anoushka Khatri scored 89 to moved to 4th from 5th on the first day. Maria Caimari of the Dominican Republic leads that group with scores of 77 and 77 for the two days. She was 12 strokes ahead of Azan.

According to coach Jonathan Newnham, “the team did well today. Very, very positive – bood bounce back across the board. We had some awesome highlights. I don’t know where the exact points will be at the end of today but I was proud of the fight and the team spirit I saw out there. We represented Jamaica well and I know that no matter the end result today we did the best we could. Every single person was fighting and doing their best for Jamaica which they have to hold their headsvhigh for that so tomorrow we gonna go out there, fly the flag high and have our best day yet.”