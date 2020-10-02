Ja Footballer Sent On Leave For Alleged Homophobic Slur

Jamaican Junior Flemming, midfielder of Phoenix Rising Stars in the United States Soccer League has been sent on administrative leave following alleged homophobic comments made to a player of San Diego Loyal SC.

Flemming, a top scorer for his club, denied the allegation. The player complained to the referee during the first half of the match that Flemming had use homophobic term to him. But the referee at the time said he did not hear it nor understand what the words meant.

The Loyals did not return to the field at the start of the second half, forfeiting the points in the match.

The League said there is now a full-blown investigation into allegations that Flemming used a homophobic slur to a player from San Diego Loyal. Flemming’s club said they were sternly anti-homophobic and anti-racist.