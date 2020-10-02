Ja Footballer Sent On Leave For Alleged Homophobic Slur

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaican Junior Flemming, midfielder of Phoenix Rising Stars in the United States Soccer League has been sent on administrative leave following alleged homophobic comments made to a player of San Diego Loyal SC.

Flemming, a top scorer for his club, denied the allegation. The player complained to the referee during the first half of the match that Flemming had use homophobic term to him. But the referee at the time said he did not hear it nor understand what the words meant.

The Loyals did not return to the field at the start of the second half, forfeiting the points in the match.

The League said there is now a full-blown investigation into allegations that Flemming used a homophobic slur to a player from San Diego Loyal. Flemming’s club said they were sternly anti-homophobic and anti-racist.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....