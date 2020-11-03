Ja earns US$250-M from tourism in 3 months

Jamaica News: Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says that preliminary figures from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) indicate that, since reopening of the borders on June 15, there have been a little over 200,000 stopover arrivals to the country.”

He said the earnings in the June to September period earnings amounted to just over US$250 million.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the rebranding of The Shoppes at Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday, October 29, Mr Bartlett said.

despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, flight bookings to the island continue to increase.

Bartlett said the Ministry is cautiously optimistic that the island will see a 40 percent increase in visitor arrivals during the 2020/2021 winter season, when compared to the preceding period, before the downturn in the sector.