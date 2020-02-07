JA Deals Logos

Jamaica News: So for the past decade its safe to say that the internet is not the future its the now. It has changed the way we communicate, do business, find love, function day to day and so much more. With the now came to a lot of ways to maneuver through industries, schools, and basic shopping. Yes, basic shopping. When I use the term basic its really just a marketing fact that 68% of the globe now shops via the internet. This brings me to the person Andy Holness and his company JA Deals which some of us know as Jadeals.com. (the online shopping site).
it’s a popular local site in Jamaica that could or can be the “Jamaican Amazon” coined by a staff member. Mr. Holness sees his company as an that’s there to facilitate the needs of his fellow Jamaican. He’s created a platform that allows you to purchase a wide range of products online. One fundamental is that they not only have a virtual platform but it’s followed up with a warehouse and a store front. Yes, this one entrepreneur that has his sights set om meeting the demands for the future.
The idea of the store was born out of availability. Simply put, rural Jamaica does not allow a fluid shopping and delivery system. Addressing these issues was key for the team. So from a dream to a necessity which has now become a full fledge business and service supporting Jamaican manufacturers by allowing them to have several points of sales. They assisted consumers in rural and Urban Jamaica.
They are making all the right moves towards having the level of success that most Jamaicans would and should be proud of.
By: Vivian Thomas