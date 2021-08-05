Ja – 3rd at 33rd Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Champs

Jamaica scored 127 points to nab the 3rd spot in the 33rd Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship which was played at the Punta Blanca Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from August 1 – 3. The island’s best placement in the championship to date came in 2018 at home and again in 2019 in the Bahamas, when it placed second on both occasions.

Defending champion Puerto Rico scored 147 points but was dethroned by host country Dominican Republic after posting 154 points. The Bahamas came in 4th behind Jamaica on 104 points while the Cayman Islands was 5th on 43 points.

The third and final day started with Jamaica needing 19 points to catch the leader Dominican Republic and 16 points to equal 2nd place team Puerto Rico but it was not to be after the teams scored 41, 51 and 47 points respectively.

Boys 15 & Under player Aman Dhiman posted the best score of all the Jamaican players on the final day. His score of two over par 74 included one eagle, two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. He was the only player to post two days of under par scores of one under par 71 and two under par 70 on day one and two respectively. His three-day total was one under par 215. He ended his group in third place behind Kurt Rivers of the Turks & Caicos Islands with a combined score of 10 under par 206 (68, 67, 71). Trey Williams 226 for 8th and Ryan Lue 228 for 9th place were the other Jamaicans in the age goup.

Rocco Lopez, one of three Boys 18 & Under player posted the lowest score of the three days. He scored four under pay 68 on day two while his three-day combined total was 227, after scoring 77 and 82 on day one and three respectively. He ended in 7th position in his group which went to Gustavio Rangel of Puerto Rico and Julio Rius of the Dominican Republic who both ended the championship on seven under par 209. Radino Lobban 234 and Michael Lowe 242 were 11th and 13th respectively.

Aaron Ghosh 245 and Ramsay Wayner 259 were 8th and 13th respectively in the Boys 11-13 category. Rodrigo Huerta of the Dominican Republic took that group with a score of three under par 213.

On the girls side, captain Emily Mayne took the 3rd spot. She scored 77, 75 and 79 for a total of 231 at the end of the championship. She was just two strokes behind the 18 & Under group leader Darianys Guzman of Puerto Rico who ended on 229.

Mattea Issa and Winni Lau tied for 4th in their 15 & Under group with total scores of 246 each. Dominican Republic’s Inyoung Yoo – 228 took that group.

In the final age group Girls 11-13 Samantha Azan bagged 2nd place (for the best individual placement of any player on the Jamaican team) after scoring 251 (88, 78 & 85). Anoushka Khatri 273 (93, 89 & 89) was 4th while Maria Maimari 236 (77, 77, 82) of the Dominican Republic won the group.

Jamaica’s coach, Jonathan Newham who is the youngest junior to represent Jamaica at the senior level (at age 13) summed up the team’s perfromance “the team did the best they could. (I) am proud of them for fighting till the end, no one gave up, everybody was pushing. It was awesome to see them support each other coming in. (There are) some positives to build on and we will learn from this year and come back stronger in the years to come.”

He highlighted some of the performances “individually we had quite a few good performances as well. We had Samantha Azan finishing 2nd for the event . Emily Mayne finishing 3rd. Aman Dhiman also finishing 3rd. Mattea and Winni tying for fourth and quite a few others in top ten so everybody contributed. We were able to get points across the board from everybody so it was a wonderful, wonderful trip and I am proud of each of them for giving it their best and leaving it all on the table.”

Vice captain Winni Lau bagged the Izzy (Vitoria) Marley Trophy for sportsmanship. The trophy was named in honour of Jamaica’s talented junior golfer who passed away after being in an accident on a golf course.