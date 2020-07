The Jamaican dollar opened trading today, July 22, at a new historic low against its US counterpart, trading at an average of J$147.05 to US$1.

The dollar crashed through the $147 to US$1 mark Tuesday, July 21 after being under pressure over much of last week when it traded between J$144 and J$145.20 to US$1.

Last month it had reached the $145 to US$1 mark then pulled back in a brief revival that took it to J$140. 97 to $1 by mid-June.