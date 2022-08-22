J Celeb is All Talent

Jamaica has always been known for exotic women, good music, and talent on all fronts of entertainment. Let me reintroduce the world to one more exotic beauty that is packing more than just a pretty face. Tajera Greaves aka JCeleb is all art and as an artisan we can see that in her daily life. She takes time out to go to museums as well as the local Dancehall. She is what she is a “Celeb” that is only in her early twenties with countless potential. She has been singing since she was a child and was taught music which she still continues to learn and harness her skills.

She has racked up a few catchy songs since going viral on the gram for doing that freestyle at Frenz For Real studios. She has signed with the DonRicch Records outfit and label. The imprint is clear that they want to guide her through all the ups and downs plus they want her brand to be free of anything that does not reflect her artistry. In this day and era that is to be respected.

She has some new singles that will be dropping for this summer.The project is called “Calamity” on the “Ruff It Riddim.” They are presently working on the treatment for this new single. The project will be released early this September.

She has all the attributes to be a star and we encourage everyone to go and support this Jamaican and future world star.