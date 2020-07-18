J.C. Hutchinson stripped of ministerial portfolio

J.C Hutchinson has been stripped of his ministerial duties in the Agriculture Ministry and moved to
the Office of the Prime Minister but remains in the Cabinet.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a statement Friday said he was satisfied that Mr Hutchinson had
good intention and was moving to assist small farmers in what has become known as the Holland
Lands affair.
Mr Hutchinson has been accused of failing to follow Government procedures in the lease of some
2,400 acres of Land at Holland in his SW St Elizabeth Constituency. More thyan 110 small farmers
have taken up lease on the property. The lands were being managed by a company in which Mr
Hutchinson’s common-law-wife was a shareholder and director. The lands the company managed
were not put to tender.
Mr Hutchinson in a written apology yesterday said he had made “errors of judgement”. He said: “I
was wrong. The course of action I chose cannot be defended. Though my goals were noble, the
procedure I used was flawed and the ends do not justify the means.”
