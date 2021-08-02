Izahbing heads to Mello FM

In just under 4 weeks of Izahbing being on air at Riddim FM, Jamaica’s newest all Reggae radio station from the Mello FM Media Group, listeners have been bombarding management to have him placed on the Mello FM team.

Izahbing having done both morning and afternoon radio, will be hosting Mello Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Monday to Friday with Kelz and Brianna.

He is no stranger to the main stage and sees this as a welcomed opportunity. His exciting and energetic personality has earned him the nickname the “Morning Boss’ since he started on Riddim FM in June.

When asked how he feels about the switch from Riddim FM to Mello FM in such a short time, he said “It’s all in the family. I am a hard worker and radio in Jamaica is hard work, so when I got the call to do the Mello Daybreak show I was a bit surprised; however, I am well prepared.”

The show will offer interesting, relatable daily features from the first thing you do when you rise in the morning to set things in motion for a great day. With Kelz and Brianna being a part of the mix, ‘Mello Daybreak’ with the ‘Morning Boss’ Izahbing is set to be the most exciting morning show on Jamaican Radio.