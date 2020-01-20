“It’s Time to Preach” Marion Hall to open Church

Baptized over five years ago, the gospel artist and Minister, unlike many crossover reggae artists seem to be serious about giving her life to God with no signs of turning back. Hall says her church will not be confined to a building but will be “Taking it to the streets”.

“I nah start inna no building. God said to go the highways and the byways. The first place he sent me was to Back Road to find that one lady so God’s word will not return to Him void. I’m going to go to ‘Back Road’ again and the female prison,” she said.

The gospel artist released two albums since her cross-over five years ago “When God speaks” hit the airways in 2016, and her second gospel album entitled “His Grace” was released in 2018.