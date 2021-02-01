It’s the Legendary Dennis Brown’s Birthday & the beginning of Reggae Month celebrations!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Today the world celebrates late Reggae great Dennis Brown, whose 64th birthday anniversary is celebrated today on February 1 and kicks off the worldwide celebration of Reggae Month.

In a statement today, Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange, said Dennis Brown was a cultural ambassador and his music continues to inspire people across the world.

Minister Grange said he was an amazing soul who was kind-hearted and humble.

The virtual staging of Reggae Month 2021 will be held under the theme Come Ketch Di Riddim

Dennis Brown died on July 1, 1999, at the age of 42 and there have not been any new music releases heard from the proclaimed ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’, until now.

Vocals he recorded at 16 years old and left incomplete were resurrected from the archives, and the song which is featured in a feature-length Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes documentary, which had its US premiere yesterday.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....