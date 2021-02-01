It’s the Legendary Dennis Brown’s Birthday & the beginning of Reggae Month celebrations!

Today the world celebrates late Reggae great Dennis Brown, whose 64th birthday anniversary is celebrated today on February 1 and kicks off the worldwide celebration of Reggae Month.

In a statement today, Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange, said Dennis Brown was a cultural ambassador and his music continues to inspire people across the world.

Minister Grange said he was an amazing soul who was kind-hearted and humble.

The virtual staging of Reggae Month 2021 will be held under the theme Come Ketch Di Riddim

Dennis Brown died on July 1, 1999, at the age of 42 and there have not been any new music releases heard from the proclaimed ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’, until now.

Vocals he recorded at 16 years old and left incomplete were resurrected from the archives, and the song which is featured in a feature-length Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes documentary, which had its US premiere yesterday.