It’s A Yes For Jahzan Mclaughlin! Young Jamaican Advances To American Idol’s Hollywood Round

International and local attention was recently turned to a female Jamaican teen living in the United States by the name of Jahzan Mclaughlin. The talented young woman stunned all three judges with her vocal ability on the highly acclaimed TV singing competition, American Idol.

The show is currently in its 18th season and celeb judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been looking for the best of the best to give them the golden ticket to move on to the famous, Holywood Round. It turns out the young Jamaican was able to win them over and make her way on that list when she sang for the panel during week 5 of auditions.

In a YouTube video shared on March 15, 2020, Jahzan is seen standing center stage before the American Idol logo on the wall in a sparkling dress and knee-high boots. She introduces herself after Hello singer, Lionel Richie, asks her to say her name.

Noting proudly that she hails from Kingston Jamaica, Jahzan proceeded to shed light on her tough upbringing which she experienced along with her mother, also sharing that her father was out of the picture. She added that she and her mom, Zandriann, moved to New York, seeking a better life and began to busk in the city.

Holding the intrigue of the judges, the mother, daughter duo was asked to give them a taste of what performing together in New York City is like. Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie was the song of choice and both Jahzan and Zandriann put on a small show for their judges, rocking out to the song’s beat as Jahazan showcased her strong, rich vocals, blowing the judge’s away.

Now, the time came for Jahzan to shine on her own, she performed a rendition of Warrior by Demi Lovato, allowing the raw emotions to fuel her and captivating the room with her steady vibrato and unique sound. The judges remained in awe as they listened to her. It wasn’t long before they arrived at a decision and the young Jamaican received three yeses and a ticket to Hollywood, resulting in continuous praises being lifted up by her mother, who raised her hands and said, “Thank You Jesus! Thank You Jesus!”

Jamaicans all over have been responding to the amazing news that one of their own is on an international talent competition, joining the likes of Dalton Harris, the winner of The X Factor UK in 2018, and Tessanne Chin, The Voice USA 2013 winner.

While some social media users believed her saying that she left Jamaica seeking a better life, painted the country in a bad light, “Yea but don’t like how they make Jamaica seem off talking about how they had to run away from Jamaica”… others cheered her on, “Loved her audition and the bond she had with her mom. ”. The official American Idol Instagram page also showed Jahzan some love.

Some persons even believe her chances of winning the contest are high because of how incredible her voice is. However, fans of Jahzan, as well as, the other contestants may have to wait a while before they can see their favourites prove themselves to a live audience.

As a result of the threat of coronavirus, filming and pre-production of the 18th season of American Idol, along with live show rehearsals have been suspended until further notice, and contestants have been sent home. The show’s production company, Freemantle, made the announcement, as they are adhering to measures to limit large gatherings in Los Angeles.

The news is still fresh and so we can possibly expect responses from the celebrity judges and some of the contestants on social media. As it relates to when filming will begin again, that has not been confirmed. For now, pre-filmed episodes will continue to air.

In the meantime, you can enjoy Jahzan’s American Idol audition right here, and hopefully await her live performances on the show.

Source: Dancehallmag