Issuing Of NIDS Cards To Begin This Year
The Government is to begin issuing National Identification cards this year, following the passage of the associated regulations for the National Identification and Registration Act.

This was announced by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who was delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 10).

“With the passage of the National Identification and Registration Act, the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS) is now fully under way. This is a critical milestone in our digital transformation,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of establishing the unique identity of each citizen to provide efficient, timely and targeted services by the Government.

Jamaica’s national identification system will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

This secure voluntary tool can also verify an individual’s identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents and securely access a range of government services online.

Turning to other matters, the Governor-General noted that the Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) comprising key stakeholders, including the Opposition, will be responsible for monitoring and informing on the progress of implementation of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report.

‘The Reform of Education in Jamaica 2021 Report’ is a blueprint for the establishment of a comprehensive strategy to improve student performance and educational productivity across the sector.

The 342-page document has 54 prioritised recommendations, including measures to improve governance and accountability; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum and teacher training; tertiary education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); infrastructure and technology; and finance.

