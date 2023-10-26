Israeli Soldiers Sent into Gaza Overnight to Conduct Raid Amid Ongoing War with Hamas

Following more than two weeks of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers were sent into the Hamas-led territory to conduct a brief overnight raid.
The raid followed statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday regarding a wide-scale ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli troops. Netanyahu did not disclose specifics regarding a timeline of the expected invasion, but the raid has been described as a means to “prepare the battlefield” ahead of the invasion.
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Israel will delay its attack until the United States has deployed missile defences in the region. The raid was conducted overnight into Thursday, with footage purportedly taken from the scene showing tanks in northern Gaza striking infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. Reports state that terrorist cells were one of multiple targets that were hit during last night’s raid before troops returned to Israel.
According to officials, over 250 Hamas targets have been struck over the past day as Israel continues airstrikes across Gaza. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health has reported the deaths of over 6,500 people, including more than 2,000 children.
Learn more in the video report below.