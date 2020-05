The existing provisions for the nightly islandwide curfew under the Disaster Risk Management Order come to an end at 5:00 AM today Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The serves to advise that an islandwide curfew will be in place beginning Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 9:00PM and ending on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5:00AM.

Prime Minister Holness will update the nation, today, and advise on the extension of curfew hours for a new cycle as well as other measures under a new Disaster Risk Management Order.