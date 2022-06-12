Island Village Celebrates Jamaica 60 With Moonshine & Storytelling Magic

Island Village welcomes Amina Blackwood Meeks for the Storytelling series.

Island Village celebrates Jamaican culture with afternoons of “Moonshine & Storytelling Magic”

featuring the illustrious Amina Blackwood-Meeks. For Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence Island

Village celebrates Jamaica’s culture through 6 for 60!

6 for 60 will be held every third Sunday for six months from June to November 2022. It will begin on

Father’s Day and culminate on National Storytelling Day. The Father’s Day start is focused on

promoting health connections with Jamaican Fathers and their children. National Storytelling Day was

proclaimed by the Governor General in 2014 and is the climax of Ananse SoundSplash, the Annual

Storytelling Conference and Festival produced by Ntukuma, The Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica.

Amina is an award-winning Writer, Actress, Storyteller, Founder/Artistic Director, Ntukuma, The

Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica.

Each storytime will be held in Ocho Rios, on the Island Village stage featuring Amina Blackwood

Meeks, with local talent from St. Ann. These interactive presentations of Anancy stories and games

are designed for a family audience and will be free and commence from 4 pm each Sunday. The

programme will be structured in three segments as follows:

● Run up an dung (a sharing of traditional games from Jamaica with opportunities for

cross-cultural exchanges from any non-Jamaican attendees)

● Jamaica to d worl (a sharing of Jamaican stories which celebrate our rich culture and

highlight our global profile in all areas of endeavours)

● Waak guud (closing folk song)

Event Dates:

– Father’s Day Sunday June 19

– Sunday July 17

– Sunday August 21

– Sunday September 18

– Heroes Sunday , Sunday October 16

– National Storytelling Day Sunday November 20



