Ishawna reveals Collab with British Superstar Ed Sheeran In the Works!

The cat is out the bag! Dancehall Artiste Ishawna has revealed that a collab with British Star Ed Sheeran is underway. The female entertainer shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram today (Nov. 9).

The “Equal Rights” emcee wrote: “I was trying soooo hard to keep this a secret but since Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag, it’s only right I share the good news! IT’S OFFICIAL GUYS!!! ED SHEERAN & ISHAWNA COLLAB COMING SOON”.

It the seems the collab came about after the viral clip of Ed Sheeran expressing how her remix of “Shape Of You” has stuck with him ever since she released it in back in in 2017. Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You was a huge success, topping charts worldwide and has amassed over 5 billion views on YouTube.

Ishawna heaped praises on Sheeran and expressed gratitude for all he’s done, writing: “@teddysphotos I just want to say THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!! The past few weeks have been magical! Nothing but good vibes and positive energy!

The universe brought us together through music and it’s an absolute HONOUR to be working with you, grateful is an understatement! Thank you for trusting me, just as much as I trust you!!!! I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE WORLD TO HEAR WHAT WE HAVE IN STORE‼️”

Ishawna has since removed majority of the content from her Instagram, in anticipation of the release of her upcoming project.