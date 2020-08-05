ISAIAS RACING NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEW YORK… …STRONG GUSTY WINDS…HEAVY RAINFALL…AND THE THREAT OF TORNADOES WILL SPREAD NORTHWARD ACROSS SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW ENGLAND

At 4:00 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars

and surface observations near latitude 42.7 North, longitude 74.2 West. Isaias is moving toward

the north-northeast near 65 km/h, and this general motion is expected through tonight.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move farther inland over eastern New York

and Vermont this afternoon and evening, and over southern Canada tonight.

Data from Doppler weather radars along with surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds

have decreased to near 100 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected this afternoon and evening,

followed by a faster rate of weakening tonight. Isaias is forecast to become post-tropical tonight or early

Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Isaias is not a threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.