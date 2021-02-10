Is Lauren London pregnant? Sources say..

Lauren London is trending on the internet after a publication confirmed the news of her pregnancy. The ATL actor was dating Nipsey Hussle before he was murdered on March 2019.

Since then, she has been on the news about her alleged relationships with other celebrities.

A day before, the Los Angeles Sentinel confirmed the news that Lauren London is pregnant.

They wrote in the article that the actor has been in grief since she lost her lover Nipsey and since then being a mother has been an anchor through her sadness.

They further added that she will be celebrating in the upcoming week with an intimate baby shower.

Lauren hasn’t released a statement on this yet.

The actor is a mother of two and she also takes care of Nipsey’s daughter from his previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first son, Kross, in 2016. She has another son from her previous relationship with rapper Lil Wayne, named Cameron Carter.