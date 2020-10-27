Is CNN likely to be sold?

There are reports in US media that the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos is interested in buying CNN, the world broadcaster.

There has been no specific offer but US investment banking sources say there is more than speculation about Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, having an interest in CNN.

Bezos already owns the Washington Post and the sources are saying if he came forward with an offer it would likely be his own money, Fox News reported Tuesday afternoon.

There would be several hurdles if any such deal were to happen, among them US antitrust regulations.