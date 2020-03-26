Is Britney Spears leading the revolution?

Spears is telling her fans online to “re-distribute wealth” and “strike” amid coronavirus quarantine.

Meanwhile, incarcerated celebrities like Bill Cosby and Tekashi 6ix9ine want to social distance themselves from jail. And divorce rates skyrocket among quarantined couples.

Here’s a closer look at today’s stories:

Britney Spears calls for redistribution of wealth, strikes amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s Britney, Comrade!

Britney Spears has called for a socialist-style redistribution of wealth and for workers to strike to support each other during the current crisis.

The 38-year-old pop star — said to be worth $59 million — shared the words of writer Mimi Zhu on her Instagram which includes the line, “We wil [sic] feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike.”

Spears captioned a graphic fearing Zhu’s words, “Communion moves beyond walls,” and added red rose emojis, a symbol associated with the Democratic Socialists of America. The left wing organization seemed stirred up by Spears’ solidarity, taking to social media to proliferate the post, along with the message: ‘It’s Britney, comrade!’

Zhu’s post, re-grammed by Spears, declares: “During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones, write virtual letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We wil [sic] feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Spears, who isn’t known for her political commentary, doesn’t control her vast fortune. She has been under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008, but continued to work including touring and a lucrative Las Vegas residency until last year, when she took a break amid reports of her father suffering poor health.

But Spears has been taking part in the #DoYourPartChallenge on Instagram, telling fans in need during the coronavirus crisis to reach out if they need help buying food or provisions for their children. She also offered advice to calm her followers by alluding to her past troubles and how she overcame them, “So many of us get stir crazy about what is going on and although I don’t have all the answers…I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage.”

Bill Cosby’s lawyers want him released from jail amid coronavirus pandemic

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are filing a motion to get him released from his Pennsylvania jail and put on house arrest amid reports that at least one prison officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cosby, 82, is serving three to 10 years at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, and his attorneys are preparing to file a petition at Pennsylvania Superior Court in the next few days seeking for him to be moved to house arrest.

The disgraced comic has a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Elkins Park, Pa., where he had lived under house arrest with his wife, Camille, after he was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018.

The move by Cosby’s lawyers comes as the Trump administration considers the release of some federal prisoners in an attempt to reduce the risk of a larger outbreak of coronavirus in the nation’s prison system.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Page Six, “We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is hazardous to the prison staff and vulnerable inmates.

“Bill Cosby is no detriment or danger to the community. He can’t go anywhere, he is elderly, he is blind. He can stay under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, as he did before, with his wife taking care of him. Let him do his time at home.”

Wyatt said he’d been informed that more than one prison officer at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, though officials at SCI Phoenix, when contacted by Page Six on Wednesday, would not confirm or deny this.

Divorce rates jumping in corona-quarantined couples

Divorce filings are skyrocketing from quarantine-weary and financially stressed couples, according to top matrimonial attorneys, who are experiencing a 50 percent rise in inquiries from potential clients.

According to leading Manhattan family-law experts, some couples forced to spend time together while quarantined in cramped apartments or even in palatial pads haven’t fared well during the coronavirus outbreak.

Making matters worse, dramatic sways in the financial markets will further spur a wave of wealthy divorces, because richer spouses may decide they want out while their net worth dips — potentially helping them avoid larger settlements, legal experts say.

NYC power divorce attorney William D. Zabel, a founding partner of Schulte Roth & Zabel, told Page Six, “We’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.”

Source: Page Six