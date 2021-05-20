Irons Being Sought by the St Andrew South Police, for Murder

The St Andrew South police have listed 26-year-old Romario Grant, otherwise called ‘ Kaka or Irons’, as wanted in connection with a murder in the parish, on Tuesday, May 18.

Grant has been implicated in the murder of 38-year-old Delando Messam, otherwise called ‘Bommer’ or  ‘Boy’, who was shot and killed along Nelson Road, Kingston 13.

Messam was reportedly standing along the roadway talking with his mother, when Grant allegedly walked up to him and shot him multiple times.

The police are now asking Grant to turn himself over to the police immediately, also anyone with information that can assist in locating Romario Grant, are being asked to contact the St Andrew South police at 876-923-7111, crime stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

