Iron Gunned Down in Spicy Hill, Trelawny

One man was shot to death at his home in Spicy Hill, Duncans, Trelawny, on Saturday, February 26.

The dead man has been identified as 38-year-old Iron Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Conny G or Irons’, of Capture Lane in Spicy Hill, Duncans, Trelawny.

Reports by the Duncans police are that about 1:00am, Jarrett was at home inside his one apartment board house, when armed men went to the premises and shot him to death.

Jarrett’s older sister discovered his body shortly after 7:00am, on Saturday, and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the lawmen went to investigate and discovered Jarrett lying inside his house, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Falmouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.