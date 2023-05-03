Iranyo Releases the Heartfelt Track “Cherish Me”

Recording artiste Iranyo has a heartfelt single on his hands, with the recently released track “Cherish Me.” Produced by Acamp Music, the track was officially released on March 4, 2023.
“This song is about cherishing your loved ones, friends, family and even strangers. You never know what life may bring so it’s important to learn how to appreciate people,” the artiste explained.
Since its release, the track has been getting a positive reception. Directed by Safehouze Studios, the accompanying music video is steadily gaining traction and is being endorsed by fans and music lovers everywhere.
“I’ve been getting great feedback so far, it’s been circulating in the streets and the internet has been blazing with it. Numerous vloggers have been giving the song great feedback so I’m feeling good about it,” he stated.
As he aims to reach even further with the track globally, the artiste hopes the song will touch the souls of those who come across it.
“I just want the people of the world to understand that you must cherish and check for people while they are alive and don’t wait until they are sick and no longer here with us. Always support your friends and family before it’s too late,” he expressed.
Currently based in Florida, Iranyo is a versatile artiste who encompasses his lifelong passion for music in his works, having been involved in the art for over seventeen years.
“My music is real life, social commentary, joy and happiness. It’s all about the instrument or riddim, through which I get to express myself,” he revealed.
Throughout his journey, the artiste has released several top-quality songs such as “Blessings”, “Friendless”, “Nothing Similar”, “No One To Talk To” and “Walking Brand” with upcoming artiste Kyle Xpress, who is currently signed to the Acamp Music label. Expect more music from Iranyo in the near future, as he has several singles and music videos currently in the works.
“Cherish Me” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.
