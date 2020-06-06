IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

The Inspectorate and Professional Responsibility Oversight Bureau is

investigating the circumstances in which a man who reportedly fired at a Police Team was fatally

shot and a firearm seized at York Avenue, Kingston 11 this morning.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Germaine Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, of Sam

Sharpe Drive, Kingston 11 and Enfield, St. Mary.

Reports are that about 8:10 a.m., members of a Police team involved in a confrontation with a

group of men, during which Ferguson was shot. A Ruger semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of

ammunition was seized in the incident.

Residents protesting the incident damaged two marked Police service vehicles, burnt a private

motor car, and also injured a passing motorist with stones and other projectiles. They also mounted

roadblocks in the area. Additional support was called in and the situation brought under control.

In recent days, the community, which is impacted by an inter-gang feud between the York Avenue

and Mahoe Drive gangs, has experienced heightened tension following the murder of 28-year-old

Rando Gunn otherwise called ‘Kino’, a vendor of Hagley Park Road, St Andrew. Gunn was shot

and killed by gunmen at his stall on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, June 02 about 9:20

a.m. This resulted in an increased Police presence to enhance the safety of the residents.

One man has since been taken into custody in relation the Gunn’s murder and two others are being

listed as persons of interest in the matter. They are:

Dexter Steele, 30, of York Avenue, Kingston 11, who is also one of the top ten most

wanted in the St. Andrew South Division.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mathew Hemmings, otherwise called ‘Wrong Move’, also of York

Avenue, Kingston 11. He was released from Police custody on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Steele and Hemmings are being urged to turn themselves into the Hunts Bay Police Station by

5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

