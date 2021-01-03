Investigations start after fiery protest over boy’s death

INDECOM has started investigations into a fatal security forces shooting incident in Savanna la Mar that led to a fiery protest by residents.

Dead is 14-year-old Yuhembi Bryson. The boy was shot dead on New Year’s Day in what police say was a shootout.

INDECOM says

no gun was recovered by the members of the joint police-military team involved. It also said the scene was “visibly hostile” when its investigator went there. They had to help calm people who had set fire too a building and reportedly threw stones at law officers.

“INDECOM processed the incident scene and all weapons of the concerned officers were collected, boxed and sealed for processing at the Government Laboratory. The body of the teen was processed and his hands swabbed for gunshot residue. Whilst initial accounts were provided by the members of the JDF team, the JCF officers declined to provide an account,” the investigating agency says..

All concerned officers (JCF and JDF personnel) were served with notices to attend for interviews and provide statements on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The Commission is imploring all persons who were present at the incident scene to contact the INDECOM Western Regional Office and give information to assist with the investigations. Persons with information can call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875 or (876) 968-1932 or send information via whatsapp messaging at (876) 553-5555.