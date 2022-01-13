Intratec 9-mm Pistol Seized in Rose Heights, St James

An Intratec 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing eleven live 9-mm rounds was seized in Rose Heights, St James, on Wednesday, January 12.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 6:00am, a team of officers were on patrol along a section of Sean Crescent, when they observed a man acting in a suspicious manner.

On seeing the lawmen approaching, the man ran and threw an object over a fence unto a premises.

The police gave chase, but the suspect managed to escape, and after returning to the location, a search was carried out of the area which led to the illegal firearm being found.

