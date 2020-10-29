Intimate Conviction 2: Continuing the Decriminalization Dialogue

Intimate Conviction 2: Continuing the Decriminalization Dialogue
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Laws that criminalize consensual same-sex intimacy still exist in more than sixty countries across the globe — and in most instances these laws are sustained by Church doctrine. The first Intimate Conviction conference in 2017 brought together many voices from across the globe to discuss the role of the church in maintaining these anti-sodomy statutes and to make recommendations on how to achieve righteous justice.

The second Intimate Conviction conference will continue the discussion that was begun in 2017 with a specific focus on the Global South. This virtual event will assess the progress that has been made and will look at what more needs to be done to ensure that same-sex intimacy is justly decriminalized.

Dates: November 25-27, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.

Conference presented by:

Anglicans for Decriminalization, the HIV Legal Network, Trinity Wall Street, Arcus Foundation, Carpenter Foundation and St. Matthias Bellwoods (Toronto).

Conference Chair: Very Rev. Fr. Sean Major-Campell

Conference Host Pastor: Rev. Clifford Hall

Conference Coordinator: Maurice Tomlinson

 

Intimate Conviction — HIV Legal Network

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....