Intimate Conviction 2: Continuing the Decriminalization Dialogue

Laws that criminalize consensual same-sex intimacy still exist in more than sixty countries across the globe — and in most instances these laws are sustained by Church doctrine. The first Intimate Conviction conference in 2017 brought together many voices from across the globe to discuss the role of the church in maintaining these anti-sodomy statutes and to make recommendations on how to achieve righteous justice.

The second Intimate Conviction conference will continue the discussion that was begun in 2017 with a specific focus on the Global South. This virtual event will assess the progress that has been made and will look at what more needs to be done to ensure that same-sex intimacy is justly decriminalized.

Dates: November 25-27, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.

Conference presented by:

Anglicans for Decriminalization, the HIV Legal Network, Trinity Wall Street, Arcus Foundation, Carpenter Foundation and St. Matthias Bellwoods (Toronto).

Conference Chair: Very Rev. Fr. Sean Major-Campell

Conference Host Pastor: Rev. Clifford Hall

Conference Coordinator: Maurice Tomlinson

Intimate Conviction — HIV Legal Network