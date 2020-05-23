Internet pop dung with Tufton

The internet was burning up yesterday and broke over Dr Christopher Tufton.

No. Not because of anything he said about COVID-19.

It was in response to pictures he posted, sitting cockily perched atop a stool, his hands thrown between his legs.

The word started to get around on social media that the Health and Wellness Minister seemed to be following his own advice in keeping fit.

The ladies loved the profile picture and started to share it and comment widely until the internet broke.

Some drooled about how they would like to join him in working out, others wanted to test his fitness, and some said things that can’t be printed for public consumption on McKoy’s News. There were even a few who compared his body with that of Brogad whose social media-published pic, a few weeks ago, in a pair of shorts sent the young ladies oohing and aawing.