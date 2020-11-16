International training organisation launches new wave of learning for Civil Servants

UNITED KINGDOM – The International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), has today announced the launch of its new e-learning courses powered by The Institute of Leadership and Management (tILM). The new virtual training programmes aim to enhance effective leadership capabilities in the midst of the pandemic across the UK’s public service. ICPS is a civil service training organisation that promotes effective policymaking and governance through enhancing interactions between parliaments, governments and other stakeholders in society.

COVID-19 has highlighted the need for strong leadership skills among public sector workers across the UK. With effective leadership being a critical component of good public governance, ICPS aims to help civil servants manage to work with and through others across a number of sectors. ICPS has partnered with tILM to bring 50 courses to the market as part of their e-learning solution. Programmes will be based around leading authentically, leading change, leading strategically and more crucially, leading virtual teams. By turning virtual, this new e-learning platform will open up opportunities for training to thousands of learners per course in comparison to ICPS’s current capabilities that offer classrooms often capped at 20 persons.

E-learning will be available as both a ‘blended learning’ solution where existing ICPS learners can avail of learning support from specific online courses; as well as the e-learning being available ‘stand-alone’ as a resource for new learners. On completion of an e-learning course, individuals will receive a fully verifiable and shareable digital credential from tILM.

With the rise of e-learning since the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold, this shift online will demonstrate vast improvements for civil servants’ education around the world. In the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France and Italy searches for terms such as ‘online learning’, ‘e-learning,’ and ‘massive online open courses’ increased up to four times between the end of March and early April 2020. The increase was approximately twice as high as their long-term trend at the end of April 2020. Such research indicates the growing potential for online learning to expand opportunities to civil servants across the world as their responsibilities increase. ICPS continues to offer innovative and dynamic service offerings to its learners.

Speaking on the launch of their new e-learning solution, CEO & Founder of ICPS, Matt Gokhool, said:

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with tILM to bring these vitally important course offerings to civil servants both in the UK and abroad. Combining our significant international reach and tILM’s quality of course offerings puts us at the forefront of e-learning for civil servants who are under significant pressure due to the onset of the pandemic. This partnership will allow us to expand our e-learning reach to thousands of people all around the world and offer better capacity building. This will further build on our mission to work towards providing better public goods, through enhanced leadership through public sector training.”

Speaking on the partnership with ICPS, tILM Business Development Manager Jerome Goodluck said: “We’re delighted that Institute Approved has helped ICPS achieve a significant uplift in sales, renewal of contracts and new potential relationships, and are looking forward to continuing to support them in their exciting plans for the future.”