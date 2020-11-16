International Conference To Discuss The Role Of The Church In Maintaining Unjust Lgbt Criminalization

Laws that criminalize consensual same-sex intimacy still exist in more than sixty countries — and in most instances these laws are sustained by Church doctrine . In 2017, the first Intimate Conviction conference brought together many voices from across the globe to discuss the role of the church in maintaining these anti-sodomy statutes and to make recommendations on how to achieve righteous justice. Please join us for our second conference , which will continue this discussion with a specific focus on the Global South. This virtual event will assess the progress that has been made and will look at what more needs to be done to ensure that same-sex intimacy is justly decriminalized.

WHAT: Intimate Conviction 2: Continuing the Decriminalization Dialogue. A virtual conference with key speakers including Rev. Dr. Allan Boesak, Professor of Black Liberation Theology and Ethics University of Pretoria, and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, UN Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity and Visiting Researcher at the Harvard Law School’s Human Rights Program. You can read more about the conference here.

WHEN: November 25-27, 2020 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST each day.

WHERE: Online event. Register here to receive Zoom link.

Journalists should also email Janet Butler-McPhee at [email protected] to indicate their interest.

WHO: Please see full lineup of speakers here. Intimate Conviction 2 is being hosted by the HIV Legal Network (formerly the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network), in partnership with in-country leaders, activists, and allies.

This event is free and held online; journalists are encouraged to attend. Media interviews with select speakers are available on request. Please indicate your interest by contacting Janet Butler-McPhee directly.