Intense investigated for wearing JDF Uniform

The Jamaica Defence Force, JDF is reportedly investigating how Dancehall Artiste Intense came to be decked out in its official land variation Digital Combat Uniform, DCU, in contravention of Jamaica’s Defence Act.

The entertainer posted pic which has since been deleted.

However, the JDF has already gotten wind of it and is investigating.

Intense claimed the images were photoshopped.

In January 2015, the JDF changed its uniform from the disrupted pattern material (DPM) camouflage uniform to the DPM. This uniform has built-in security and identification features that are not easily duplicated.