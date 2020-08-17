Intence Throws Shade At Skillibeng For Doing ‘Too Many Collabs’

Dancehall artiste Intence may have thrown some shade at fellow fast-rising deejay Skillibeng who has dropped a large number of collaborations over the last week.

At least that’s what many fans are speculating after the Go Hard singer took to his Instagram Story yesterday to call out those who have been prolific in their collaborations with other entertainers.

“Unuh common ehhh. Everybody unnu collab with??? #Commoners dem be. Keep we self to we self nuh innna everybody yawd!!!” Intence wrote in the cryptic message.

Skillibeng has been making headlines this month (August) as he continues to rise as a young dancehall deejay. He was most recently endorsed by reggae superstar Chronixx who featured Skillibeng’s breakout hit Brik Pan Brik on his Instagram page as he danced to the controversial ‘scammers’ anthem.

Just within the last week alone, the Mr. Universe singer was recruited for Popcaan’s FIXTAPE in a feature on the single Have It (August 7). Skillibeng has also teamed up with Jada Kingdom in Tek It (August 8), Quenga in Vengeance Ways (August 11), and Jakal in Sound Like (August 7).

Skillibeng made a cameo appearance in Koffee’s hit Lockdown and also recently linked up with Jada Kingdom, TWani, and Kranium for remixes of Shake, Honda, and Quarantine Clean respectively. The deejay also collaborated with Vybz Kartel, Jucee Froot, and Tommy Lee Sparta for a track called Bad Gyal on Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas album.

Now, it seems his trajectory has caught the attention of another rising young artiste, Intence, who has numerous solo hits but only one collaboration over the last few months – DM Full Up featuring Wahs.

“Majority of these new Dancehall artistes are not in the music industry to do music they are in it to push badness and formulate gangs so they won’t see the bigger picture and how far they can push their music,” said one fan in response to the Intence’s Story.

“No one believes in unity again everybody just waa leggo diss song and section section up the business,” the fan continued.

“Intence fi know a calab good fi di culture… di youth fi stop try be like alkaline. A dem thing deh a mash up dancehall,” said another fan.

Many other fans roasted Intence for his veiled message, including this one who said, “Intence dont know nth bout dancehall enuh this likke bwoy a try style other artist an him live in a alkaline style an lyrics.”

“Intense upset cuz nobody want to do collab wid him. He should worry bout his own career and stopwatch what a next man a do,” another IG comment added.

Source: Dancehallmag