Intence Is Fed Up Of Haters In Visuals For New Song ‘Authentic’: Watch

Dancehall artiste Intence has had a quick rise to prominence in the music fraternity. While there have been perks along the way, the deejay has also felt the ugly wrath of what comes with this type of celebrity. Authentic is his new single that dropped yesterday (August 18) and like many of his other tracks, expresses his frustration with adversaries that are forever ‘calling up his name’ and trying to bring him down.

Since the start of the year, Intence has had to hold his own against Dancehall titan, Vybz Kartel who made outlandish claims that he bought out the ‘trending spot’ when his hit single Tears Dem Try peaked at the No. 1 position on YouTube’s Popular In Jamaica channel back in April and Kartel’s new track at the time, Up Top Gaza with Teejay, was stalled for the coveted title.

Shortly after, the Yeng Badness deejay was faced with diss tracks from GAZA vigilantes Sikka Rymes’s, Shawn Storm and Savage aka Savo. Then there was the incident with the high school girl claiming that the 25-year old dancehall artiste had made her pregnant, which she later retracted.

The days leading into July, kindled the infamous dispute with Foota Hype, who created headlines, stating that Kartel stole Intence’s girl from behind bars to which the Fire First deejay responded. He directly charged at the Dancehall selector, dropping the lyrics, “Nuh gyal cyan style mi, S–k yuh modda Foota Hype,” in his single Antisocial.

The next thing we know, Intence was dealt obeah threats and subsequently met in a car accident on July 14 on Old Hope Road in Kingston. Without wavering under his trials, he released another single, Guidance a day after the accident to profess his strength and protection against evil and ‘black magic’.

In his new single Authentic, produced by Zimi Entertainment, Intence simply reiterates another chest-beating anthem, rhetorically asking why is he always the main topic on everyone’s mind, “Live pon mi name without a reason, no badda make mi feel a way fi pree yuh,” he sings, and in another verse says, “Just fi likkle fame, di ‘mount a time dem shit pon mi name.” He then goes on further to let them know how he handles these types of things. “Some man betta know, a kill we kill people.”

The track title, Authentic, speaks to the chosen few, his friends which he says are the real ones and has his back. “Have couple dawg mi know dem authentic. Ah mek mi mek a call pon mi dawg dem chip, a iron we deal wid a nu carpentry, nail up dem yah hammer yah…” he says blaring his badness. Listen more below-

Directed and shot by KD Visuals, the chill music video takes place in and around a modest residential looking vicinity and under the roof of a half-done house. Intence delivers the lyrics of his new track with his dawgs lurking closely, all nodding in agreement with is wicked threats.

Join the more than 160k people who have already streamed Intence’s new single Authentic here –

