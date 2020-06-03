Intence Gets Dragged By Fans For New Hairstyle

Dancehall newcomer Intence seems to be experimenting with a new look, but it has not been well received by fans. The fast-rising star received a torrent of backlash from fans who disapproved of his new hairstyle.

The Yeng boss debuted his new look, three days ago, in an Instagram post that showed the 25-year-old deejay sporting shoulder-length hair extensions.

In the caption he wrote, “Tell craft man say wi full a techniques.”

Before this change, Intence, whose real name is Tashawn George Gabbidon, was known for his simple cornrow styles, which many fans thought gave him the perfect dancehall star image.

A few fans praised the new hairstyle, but the majority were less than approving.

“Wait mi neva see yuh pon mi kitchen floor dis morning mi confuse tho,” said one of many disapproving fans. “Intence mi love yuh but dah hairstyle deh nah guh work out mi love,” added another.

“Buh wait nuh me granny lace wig dat??”, one fan jabbed. “A weh yuh fava wid dem garbage on u head,” said another.

Some fans came to his defense by saying, “Kartel did put in extensions ina fe him hair to so wa, if him a b—-man kartel a b—-man too.” Another added, “Y when world boss do it it’s not a problem but as yeng boss do it uno a bash the man it’s just fashion dawg all a call the man b—- man weh dat fah? innocent until proven guilty!!!”

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />Vybz Kartel and other male dancehall acts like Elephant Man and Ninjaman have used hair extensions over the years. Other fans also pointed out that Intence was trying mimick Alkaline’s brief dance with extensions.

Intence seems to be following a “formula” for success that has been tried and abandoned by both Kartel and Alkaline, which also includes skin bleaching and tattoos, which also got mixed reactions from fans.