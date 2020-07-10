Intence Drops New Video For ‘Antisocial’ With That Foota Hype Diss

Dancehall artiste Intence says he’s tired of peers “living on his name.” So the breakout star has released Antisocial, a song that claps back at the last one to do just that.

Intence had mostly remained lyrically timid in the face of direct insults from Vybz Kartel followed by an onslaught of diss tracks from GAZA affiliated artistes like Shawn Storm, Sikka Rymes, and Savage since April. With Antisocial, it appears selector Foota Hype was the one to touch a nerve.

The track, produced by Zimi Ent. and mixed by Franc White, was released today after the Intence previewed it on Instagram on June 5.

The war of words between Intence and the veteran Dancehall selector started last weekend after Foota Hype casually claimed that Kartel, from behind the walls of a prison, had taken away Intence’s woman. “Memba Vybz Kartel stay a jail an teck weh Intence gyal. Night pan tap a night, Intence caa si him gyal. Shi a skin out pan har head, neck,” Foota said on one of his Instagram Live sessions.

Intence and Spice dancer, Dancing Rebel, whose real name is Christina Nelson, have been known to be dating since the start of the year, but have not been seen together recently.

Intence’s 22-second Instagram preview of Antisocial resulted in a vicious response from Hype, who took to his YouTube channel for an hour-long tirade that questioned Intence’s sexuality. Foota also made other lurid assertions about Intence’s personal life.

The simple visual for Antisocial, by Pantheon Studios, focuses on Intence and his entourage in the studio as he created the track. The official release sees the Go Hard singer mouthing the controversial lines for emphasis, “Nuh gyal cyan style mi, S— yuh modda Foota Hype.”

The lines have since left Foota, whose mother is dead, on the warpath.

“Yuh seh Foota Hype fi guh s— him madda; yuh pass yuh place an as lang as yuh live keep inna di back a yuh brain seh yuh tell Foota Hype fi guh suck him madda,” he said.

Besides the controversial bars, Antisocial actually bares a personal message from Intence. The young deejay spoke about his reserved personality in a recent TVJ interview.

“Intense dis, antisocial. So if unuh see mi move certain way nuh bada feel like seh a hype or nuttin’. A jus me dis from mawnin from mi a go a school,” he said.

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his social life, he says. “Mi nuh normally go out said way so mi used to dis. The social distancing mi used to it. Only when mi have show mi woulda jump out deh or go studio.”

Watch Antisocial below.

